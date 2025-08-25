LPG driving skills lands Mafomme work in America

From standing at a company's gate seeking job opportunities to landing permanent job driving a specialised truck in the US.
Malose Mafomme, 37, from Mokopane, Limpopo, will be flying to Texas on Monday where he will become one of few liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) drivers.
“I am excited even though I am leaving my family behind. ... the money I will be getting in America will be four times more than what I make now. I can say it is worth it. I never thought that driving a truck would take me to the US. Many people wish to go there.”
Despite not having a post-matric qualification, Mafomme will be the first person in his family to work abroad.
Mafomme’s career journey began by simply showing his face at the gates of potential employers.
“I would stand at the company gates every morning until they got used to my face. In 2009 I got a job as an assistant driver, which means that I'd travel with the driver and offload goods once we reach our destination,” said the father of three.
Five years after completing matric in Mokopane, in 2013 he got a code 14 driving licence and a professional driving permit.
“The company I was working for gave me a bakkie for training and that is when my driving career was launched,” he said.
It was during this time that he came across an advert on social media where American agencies were looking for LPG drivers — a skill considered rare in the US. The job offered more money and other incentives compared to the trucking industry in SA.
“Initially I thought it was a scam. I then applied and they called me for an interview,” Mafomme said.
The application process took him seven years.
“The reason it took time is because the group that was taken before 2023 failed to honour their contract and when they got to the US, they started to look for other, better opportunities, which is not allowed. It was hurtful because I never thought that it would take seven years. I thought after getting the offer letter, everything would go smoothly.
“And then it was the visa challenge, which took time. Again, one of the requirements was that you should be working, and in 2023, I had lost my work. I was surprised when the Americans called me this year, and luckily for me I was already working for CLM Africa. We finalised everything last month,” he said.
Mafomme's family will only be allowed to join him in America after nine months, to allow him to settle down. He said that his dream is to become an interior designer.
“I love working with my hands, and with time I will chase my dream, and the only way to do so is to work hard,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
LPG driving skills lands Mafomme work in America
Seven-year long wait results in more money, better incentives than local trucking industry
Image: Thulani Mbele
