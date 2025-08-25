Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwaabone said that police team was currently at the scene to identify the deceased.
Five bodies with gunshot wounds found at a mine
'It can't be speculated or ruled out that the killings are linked to zama zama rivalries in the area' – police
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
North West police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the bodies of five men with gunshot wounds at an open-cast mine in Tlhatlaganyane village, near Sun City, on Monday.
It is believed that the killings could be linked to illegal mining activities, and their discovery follows a shooting that was reported in the area on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwaabone said that police team was currently at the scene to identify the deceased.
"The team is currently at the scene to gather information and evidence that would not only help unravel the cause of the murders, but also help identify the perpetrators," he said.
According to Mokgwaabone, there had been complaints of illegal mining in the area, and it had been previously visited by three national parliament portfolio committees on police, as well as the departments of home affairs and minerals resources and energy.
"It cannot at this point in time be speculated or even ruled out that the killings are linked to the rival mining operations. As such, the police will conduct an extensive investigation that will ensure that those responsible are identified and arrested," he explained.
The discovery of the five bodies comes after three bodies of Zimbabwean men were recovered about three weeks ago from the Mkhomazane River in Mpumalanga. The men were believed to be illegal miners.
SowetanLIVE
