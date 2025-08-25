DA wants to know why there will be only two Life Esidimeni prosecutions

The DA says it has written to the chair of the portfolio committee on justice asking that the NPA appear before the committee to explain why it is considering prosecution for only two out of the 144 deaths in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The patients who died were among the 1,711 mentally ill people who were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities in 2015 and 2016 to ill-prepared non-governmental organisations.

“To date, 10 years later, there have been no prosecutions,” DA spokesperson on justice and constitutional development Glynnis Breytenbach said.

The NPA announced recently that it had received a legal opinion that the implicated government officials, then Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and then Gauteng mental health director Dr Makgabo Manamela, could be prosecuted for only two of the 144 deaths.

The DA said in February 2017 that the health ombud had found that officials in the Gauteng health department and implicated NGOs violated the constitution and that most of the deaths were not from natural causes.

In June 2017, during an alternative dispute resolution process between victims’ families and the department, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke found a direct contravention of the constitution, the National Health Act and the Mental Healthcare Act by the department.

“Clearly, the NPA must explain what, on the face of it, is a gross miscarriage of justice,” Breytenbach said.

She said 144 mentally ill patients lost their lives and 44 are still missing; yet the NPA was suggesting that only two of these deaths warranted prosecution.

“This is a slap in the face of the families who have spent almost a decade seeking answers.”

She said victims’ families deserved justice and those responsible for the tragedy must be held accountable.

