However, by June this year, Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane said the R124m project stood at 66% completion because of the contractor’s underperformance.
Responding to questions in the legislature two months ago, Chiloane said: “All blocks are far from completion ... The following activities are behind: ceilings, painting, floor covering, electrical installation, mechanical installation, ICT installation. Contract termination has been initiated and GDE is still waiting for feedback from GDID [Gauteng department of infrastructure development.”
This doesn’t bring comfort to Simunye’s 1,300 pupils, who have been learning from crammed mobile classrooms made from ship containers.
Chiloane told the legislature that Simunye, along with Inkululeko Yesizwe in Vlakfontein, Rust Ter Vaal in Vereeniging, Refithlilepe and Semphato, both in Soshanguve, and Dr WK du Plessis in Springs, and Thabotona in Palmridge, were some of the delayed school projects.
Sowetan visited some of the old schools last week and found pupils being taught in ship container classrooms and using mobile toilets. Meanwhile, teachers work from asbestos structures that serve as the staff room and principal’s office.
The construction of the new Rust Ter Vaal school, which started in September 2024 with a budget of R45m, was meant to be completed today but, according to Chiloane, completion stood at 64% due to community disruptions and the contractor’s poor cashflow management.
Completion of seven Gauteng secondary schools nowhere in sight
Pupils forced to learn in ship containers and use mobile toilets
Image: Antonio Muchave
Pupils at the embattled Simunye Secondary School in Westonaria may have to wait until the end of the year to move into their new school as its construction, which started four years ago, continues to be stalled.
Simunye is one of seven new schools in Gauteng whose construction has been marred by delays due to the poor performance of appointed contractors and their inability to manage their finances. This has led to disputes with subcontractors that have ended up with some projects being abandoned or sites being closed.
In February last year, Themane Management Consulting (TMC), the main contractor at Simunye, anticipated that the project would be completed by the end of June last year following delayed submission of invoices and community protests over job opportunities. At the time, the project stood at 55% completion.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: Antonio Muchave
“A completion contractor was appointed ... the contractor is behind schedule by 14%. The contractor submitted a revised recovery plan. There is a risk of [losing] power connection. Emfuleni municipality needs to confirm if the municipality has capacity,” said Chiloane in response to questions by the DA.
Mpho Masete from Quench Management Services, a site manager at Simunye, told Sowetan that the project has been dragging on since 2019.
“We came here to financially assist when the original contractor, Themane, was struggling. At first, we were only helping out with finances but in April this year we officially took over the project.
"We brought in our own management, artisans and technical team. We also took over the liability of paying the local workers because they had not been paid properly since the project started,” said Masete.
He said significant progress had been made since Quench Management took over.
“By October or November, we might be speaking a different language, learners should be able to start using the school by then.”
Image: Antonio Muchave
Masete estimated that around R60m of the R124m budget allocated for the project has already been spent.
Theo Nkonki, the spokesperson for MEC for the department of infrastructure development, said they have entered into a contract with Themane as the principal contractor, which, in turn, has subcontracted portions of the project to Quench.
“The anticipated project completion date remains December 2025, with the contractor being liable to contractual penalties for any delays. At present, it is evident that supplementary funding will not be required to satisfactorily complete the school’s construction works,” he said.
Rust Ter Vaal Secondary School SGB chairperson David Oliphant highlighted several reasons for the delay.
“The delays were caused by late payments to SMMEs and heavy rainfall in recent months. We had to allow the contractor to recover from that. The old school is within walking distance from the new one. Learners are currently being taught in temporary mobile classes after the asbestos structures of the old school were demolished last year.”
