Aserie Ndlovu murder accused to be provided with indictment

By TimesLIVE - 25 August 2025 - 17:08
Zodwa Mdluli and journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu.
Image: Supplied

The alleged killers of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdluli appeared in the KwaMhlanga magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Monday and their case was postponed to September 3 for provision of the indictment.

Father Samuel Mogowe, 40, Lucky Sikosana, 40, Sello Edward Eoane, 44, Thato David Madisha, 25, and Thabang Isaac Hlophe, 30, were remanded after previously abandoning their bail applications, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

All five face two counts of kidnapping and two of murder. The accused were arrested separately during an intelligence-driven operation by police.

Ndlovu and Mdluli were last seen live on February 18 and were reported missing shortly thereafter. Their remains were discovered three months later in Rust de Winter near the Limpopo-Gauteng border.

