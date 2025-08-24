Versatile Nyembe impressed in many roles

News

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 24 August 2025 - 13:41
On Sunday, South Africans woke up to the sad news of actress Nandi Nyembe’s passing.

Although the reason for her passing was not disclosed, in April she had revealed that her health was failing and appealed for donations or acting roles so that she could pay her medical bills. The 75-year-old was wheelchair-bound at the time.

Nyembe’s illustrious career spanned over five decades and she will be remembered for her ability to portray different characters.

Here are 5 roles to remember her by:

Sister Lizzie Dlamini (Soul City)

Nyembe starred as nurse Lizzie Dlamini for six seasons of the show. The show focused on health issues, social questions, and personal stories to create an engaging and educational hospital drama.

Gog’Mkhithi (Isibaya)

She also starred as Gog’Mkhithi on Mzansi Mangic’s popular drama series, which followed the lives of taxi owners, the industry and their families.

Nolwazi (IsiThunzi)

Nyembe played the very strict Nolwazi, the guardian of a troubled teenager played by Emmy-nominated actress Thuso Mbedu.

Nandi Sibiya (Zone 14)

For four seasons, Nyembe starred as Nandi Sibiya on this SABC 1 drama.

Gogo Twala (How to Ruin Christmas)

Nyembe showed a different side to her acting capabilities and played a comedic role on the second season of  this Netflix series. She starred as Gogo Twala - a rebellious old woman who always caused trouble.

