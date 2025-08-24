News

Man arrested after woman, 87, shot dead at Gqeberha retirement village

By Herald Reporter - 24 August 2025 - 14:17
A 64-year-old man who allegedly murdered an elderly retirement complex resident has been arrested
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot dead an elderly woman in a Gqeberha retirement village.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said on Sunday the 87-year-old woman had been killed, allegedly by a 64-year-old man. at the Sherwood Retirement Village.

“The suspect informed SAPS Kabega at about 9.30am on [Saturday] what he had done, and at about 10am the victim’s body was found in her bedroom with several gunshot wounds to her head.

“He allegedly shot her with a hunting rifle the previous night at about 10pm before handing himself over to police the next morning.

“The firearm was confiscated and the suspect arrested.

“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Kabega Park.”

