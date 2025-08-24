News

Actress Nandi Nyembe has died

24 August 2025 - 09:49
Joy Mphande Journalist
Image: Supplied

Actress Nandi Nyembe has died at the age of 75.

Minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie and the Nyembe family announced the news in a joint statement on Saturday.

“It is with profound sorrow that the Nyembe family, together with the national department of sport, arts and culture, announce the passing of one of South Africa’s most treasured icons of the arts, Mam’ Nandi Nyembe,” the announcement read.

Nandi’s grandson Jabulani Nyembe spoke on behalf of the Nyembe family.

Our hearts are broken as we share the loss of our beloved mother and grandmother, Nandi Nyembe. To the world, she was a gifted actress; to us, she was our everything. Her love, laughter and strength will stay with us always. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this time,” 

