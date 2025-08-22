News

Panel recommends candidates to fill vacancies at the IEC

By Ernest Mabuza - 23 August 2025 - 09:00
Chief Justice Mandisa Maya headed a panel to shortlist and interview candidates tp fill three vacancies at the IEC.
Chief Justice Mandisa Maya headed a panel to shortlist and interview candidates tp fill three vacancies at the IEC.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A panel established to interview and recommend candidates to fill three vacancies at the IEC has recommended eight candidates to the National Assembly, including outgoing chair Mosotho Moepya and commissioner judge Dhaya Pillay.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa said on Friday the terms of office for Moepya and commissioners Masuku and Pillay are due to expire on November 4.

As result, National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza requested chief justice Mandisa Maya, as chair of the panel, to initiate the process to fill the three vacancies that will arise in November.

The Electoral Commission Act outlines the process to be initiated for the filling of the positions.

After the request from the speaker, the chief justice establishes a panel comprising herself and the chairperson of the Human Rights Commission, the chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality and the public protector.

The panel chair then calls for nominations and after receiving applications, compiles a shortlist.

The legislation provides that of the five members that comprise the commission, one shall be a judge. The act also requires the panel to submit a list of no fewer than eight recommended candidates to the committee of the National Assembly.

The IEC said the panel interviewed 10 candidates on July 21 and 22 and panel unanimously decided to recommend eight candidates.

In addition to Pillay and Moepya, other candidates recommended are judge Mjabuliseni Madondo, adv Geraldene Chaplog-Louw, Joyce Pitso, Granville Abraham, Robert Martin and Nkosikhulule Nyembezi.

TimesLIVE 

IEC rejects former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo’s ‘Mandela for President’ party registration

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has rejected former ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo’s registration of his new party “Mandela for President”.
News
3 weeks ago

Case against IEC commissioner Nomsa Masuku, co-accused postponed to July

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday postponed the case against Electoral Commission of South Africa commissioner ...
News
3 months ago

Rural people are more likely to support e-voting, IEC study finds

The IEC is hosting a three-day conference which started on Monday to explore the possibility of electronic voting in the country.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...
IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...