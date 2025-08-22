Sithembiso Ndebele's shack in Denver was broken into twice and for her safety and that of her sickly son, she asked government officials to relocate her family to a safer place.
Ndebele, 31, now lives in a proper house in Lufhereng in western Soweto that she was allocated so her 11-year-old son, who is living with hydrocephalus (water on the brain) and is partially blind, could have a stable home.
After the burglaries, Ndebele initially moved back to the inner city, just behind the charred Usindiso building.
Ndebele said the break-ins were a traumatic experience for her and her children because they happened not long after the fire.
“What attracted the criminals to my shack was that they were aware I sold various goods, including alcohol, to support my children, so on the two occasions they came demanding money,” she said.
Son’s poor health helps fire victim acquire house
Ndebele, family escape violent break-ins at her shack
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sithembiso Ndebele's shack in Denver was broken into twice and for her safety and that of her sickly son, she asked government officials to relocate her family to a safer place.
Ndebele, 31, now lives in a proper house in Lufhereng in western Soweto that she was allocated so her 11-year-old son, who is living with hydrocephalus (water on the brain) and is partially blind, could have a stable home.
After the burglaries, Ndebele initially moved back to the inner city, just behind the charred Usindiso building.
Ndebele said the break-ins were a traumatic experience for her and her children because they happened not long after the fire.
“What attracted the criminals to my shack was that they were aware I sold various goods, including alcohol, to support my children, so on the two occasions they came demanding money,” she said.
“On the last occasion, one of the burglars, after breaking in, tried to stab me. I fought with everything in me while screaming for help. That’s how I survived and packed my bags to go back to town.”
“My youngest child, who was present during these terrifying incidents, which severely affected his condition. His progress regressed and he wasn’t able to walk or talk. Before the fire, he had been making progress in terms of being able to walk and talk,” Ndebele said, adding that her son’s trauma was so deep that he sometimes screamed for help without reason.
She said the doctors advised that her son needed to live in a proper house where he could thrive.
Ndebele approached Joburg’s human settlements department with the doctor’s recommendation and moved with her children to her new home in December.
SowetanLIVE
Usindiso survivors face new terror
Usindiso building had torture chamber – fire accused's confession read in court
Usindiso fire suspect 'not son I raised' - Dad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos