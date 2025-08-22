News

Son’s poor health helps fire victim acquire house

Ndebele, family escape violent break-ins at her shack

22 August 2025 - 06:00
Sithembiso Ndebele, a mother of two, was relocated to Lufhereng.
Sithembiso Ndebele, a mother of two, was relocated to Lufhereng.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Sithembiso Ndebele's shack in Denver was broken into twice and for her safety and that of her sickly son, she asked government officials to relocate her family to a safer place. 

Ndebele, 31, now lives in a proper house in Lufhereng in western Soweto that she was allocated so her 11-year-old son, who is living with hydrocephalus (water on the brain) and is partially blind, could have a stable home.

After the burglaries, Ndebele initially moved back to the inner city, just behind the charred Usindiso building.

Ndebele said the break-ins were a traumatic experience for her and her children because they happened not long after the fire.

“What attracted the criminals to my shack was that they were aware I sold various goods, including alcohol, to support my children, so on the two occasions they came demanding money,” she said.

What attracted the criminals to my shack was that they were aware I sold various goods, including alcohol, to support my children, so on the two occasions they came demanding money.
Sithembiso Ndebele

“On the last occasion, one of the burglars, after breaking in, tried to stab me. I fought with everything in me while screaming for help. That’s how I survived and packed my bags to go back to town.”

“My youngest child, who was present during these terrifying incidents, which severely affected his condition. His progress regressed and he wasn’t able to walk or talk. Before the fire, he had been making progress in terms of being able to walk and talk,” Ndebele said, adding that her son’s trauma was so deep that he sometimes screamed for help without reason.

She said the doctors advised that her son needed to live in a proper house where he could thrive.

Ndebele approached Joburg’s human settlements department with the doctor’s recommendation and moved with her children to her new home in December.

SowetanLIVE

Usindiso survivors face new terror

A woman who survived one of SA’s most devastating fires, which claimed the lives of 76 people in the Joburg CBD, has told of how tragedy struck for ...
News
6 hours ago

Usindiso building had torture chamber – fire accused's confession read in court

The Usindiso building that went up in flames nearly two years ago had a “slaghuis” — an underground torture chamber where people were taken to be ...
News
3 months ago

Usindiso fire suspect 'not son I raised' - Dad

To some people in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, where Sithembiso Mdlalose was born and raised, he is remembered as a churchgoer and maths wizard who used ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...
IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...