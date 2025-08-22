News

Self-confessed 'killer' arrested for attacks on girlfriend and his ex

By TimesLIVE - 22 August 2025 - 13:06
North West police have arrested a 26-year-old suspect for the murder of his former girlfriend Kgaugelo Marota (pictured) and attempted murder of his new girlfriend.
Image: Athlenda Mathe/SAPS

A man who went on a stabbing frenzy, killing his ex-girlfriend and wounding his new partner, then confessed on a video post on social media, has been arrested.

North West police said the suspect was traced and apprehended in the early hours of Friday in Carousel View, near Maubane.

Kgaugelo Marota, 20, was stabbed multiple times outside a tavern in Maubane village on Thursday, police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said. 

“The suspect, after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend Marota, went back to his house where he stabbed his new girlfriend multiple times.

“The victim was taken to hospital where she is receiving medical treatment.”

Myburgh confirmed they were aware of the video he posted after the attacks.

The clip, which has been widely shared, shows him expressing remorse several times. He admits to Marote's stabbing but says it was not premeditated. He said he had tried several times to repair their relationship after she had “made him love her”. He said he regretted he could not undo his actions.

The 26-year-old man is expected to appear in the Temba magistrate's court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

