Schoolboy ‘stabbed, locked in pit toilet by classmate’

By TimesLIVE - 22 August 2025 - 11:26
The wounded schoolboy was dumped inside a pit toilet structure where he remained until he was found the next day. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

A 17-year-old pupil is under arrest for alleged attempted murder and robbery at a high school outside Alice in the Eastern Cape.

Detectives linked him to an attack on a 16-year-old on the school grounds at 8am on Tuesday, said police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.

The younger boy was stabbed in the neck, robbed of his cellphone and cash.

He was then shoved into a disused pit toilet structure.

“The victim remained trapped there throughout the night.” 

He was discovered on Wednesday morning by another pupil and was rushed to Victoria Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“He is recovering from his injuries,” Gantana said.

The suspect appeared before the Alice magistrate's court on Thursday and was remanded to the John X Meriman Juvenile Centre. He will be detained there at least until his next court appearance on Monday.

