Man arrested for selling fake medical certificates to Wits students

By TimesLIVE - 22 August 2025 - 15:30
The Hawks have cracked a fake medical note scam at Wits. File photo.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks have arrested a former Wits student in a sting operation over the sale of fraudulent medical certificates for R250 each.

Spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the investigation was opened by the specialised police unit after Wits University conducted an internal investigation which pointed to the faked certificates being purchased by students needing to write supplementary exams.

The suspect was arrested by a Hawks officer in Braamfontein on Thursday, “after receiving an amount of R250 in exchange of the fraudulent certificate”.

