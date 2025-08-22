The Johannesburg magistrate's court has denied bail to one of the four people accused of making a four-year-old boy smoke what appeared to be drugs, citing the seriousness of the charges and the risk he poses to the community.
Magistrate Annalise Tlhapi ruled on Friday that the accused, identified as accused No 2, will remain behind bars. She said releasing him would endanger other children and the broader community.
The court also heard that he is unemployed, raising concerns he could evade trial.
“The state indicated the accused may be a flight risk.”
The magistrate noted his criminal history, including a 2018 conviction for drug possession, and said “even now he is found in a situation where drugs are involved”.
“It will not be in the best interests of justice for him to be released,” said Tlhapi.
On Monday the child's mother and two other men abandoned their bail applications.
All four accused will now remain in custody until their next appearance on October 3.
The case has sparked outrage in the community after a viral video that allegedly showed the boy lighting a pipe for his mother and then being encouraged to smoke it himself, with the other accused allegedly present and filming it while laughing.
Outside court, residents of Newclare expressed relief at the decision.
TimesLIVE
Court denies bail for man accused in Newclare child drug case
All four accused will remain in custody until October 3 after child's mother and two other men abandoned their bail applications on Monday
Image: Mmatumelo Lebjane
