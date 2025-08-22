News

Ceiling collapse at Limpopo school injures 20 pupils

By Khodani Mpilo - 22 August 2025 - 15:06
Parents in Giyani have withdrawn their children from a local primary school after a ceiling collapsed on grade 3 pupils, leaving 20 injured.
The incident happened on Tuesday after the break, when pupils returned to their classrooms.

“Learners were coming back from eating their food and we heard a big noise that was the ceiling falling down,” said staff member Victor Mabunda.

There were 48 pupils in the class at the time, 20 of whom were injured and taken to hospital.

“We first took them to the clinic and some of them were referred to hospital for further examination,” Mabunda said.

Parents have since embarked on a strike to demand mobile classrooms, claiming the block in which the incident occurred had been declared unsafe by the employment and labour department.

However, Limpopo education spokesperson Mike Maringa dismissed this, saying the block was newly renovated.

“The block was never declared unsafe. This is a newly renovated block, fairly new, it's not even six months old,” Maringa said.

“There is construction now under way at the school. We provisionally moved learners into the block so we could give the contractor space to work on the other blocks. The notion that it was declared unsafe is incorrect.”

Maringa added that while 20 pupils were treated, none were in a critical condition.

“The learners were taken to nearby clinics and hospitals and all of them have since been discharged.”

He said investigations are under way with contractors, the school governing body and departmental officials to determine what led to the collapse.

