WATCH | War on crime, drugs intensifying, says Masemola
National police commissioner says criminals have nowhere to hide
The police have intensified the war on drugs, destroying R420m worth of illicit substances in Gauteng on Wednesday.
National Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said the destruction sends an uncompromising message to criminal syndicate that the state will not tolerate those who profit from the suffering of communities.
The large-scale destruction follows a similar operation in March, when R340m worth of drugs were destroyed. Together, these actions push the total value of drugs destroyed in the past three years to an astonishing R5.3bn.
Among the substances eradicated were cocaine, heroin, Mandrax and counterfeit pharmaceuticals that fuel addiction and empower organised crime.
Highlighting key seizures, Masemola pointed to Mandrax worth R285,000 confiscated in KwaZulu-Natal, cocaine valued at R6m intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport, and Mandrax manufacturing chemicals worth R50m smuggled through the Ramatlabama border post in North West.
“Each case represents investigators working tirelessly, syndicates stopped in their tracks and justice being served,” Masemola said.
The destruction forms part of the broader Operation Shanela 2, which focuses on violent crime, gang activity and drug syndicates.
“In just one week, police arrested 17,085 suspects and seized 165 illegal firearms. Since April, SAPS has arrested over 306,000 suspects nationwide, including nearly 47,000 wanted criminals linked to hijackings, business robberies, sexual offences and murder,” he explained.
According to Masemola, court victories underscore the SAPS’s progress as 737 murderers and 628 rapists have been convicted since April, with many receiving life sentences.
In the ongoing fight against gender-based violence and femicide, more than 600 offenders were sentenced to life imprisonment, while over 22,000 suspects were arrested for family and child-related crimes between April 2024 and March 2025.
“Yet, the battle is not without sacrifice. Six police officers have already been killed this financial year. On 7 September, the nation will gather at the Union Buildings to honour 27 fallen officers, 19 of whom were murdered on duty.”
Masemola praised initiatives like the SAPS Education Trust, which has supported 1, 718 children of slain officers, ensuring their futures are not lost to tragedy.
Gang violence, particularly in the Western Cape, remains a pressing concern. Since April, more than 51,000 suspects have been arrested in the province, with nearly 850 firearms seized. Operation Lockdown continues to place more boots on the ground to prevent gangs from holding communities hostage.
“Criminals have nowhere to hide. Our men and women in blue will continue to stamp the authority of the state, protect communities and dismantle criminal networks.”
