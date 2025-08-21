Sol Phenduka has revealed that the reason for his suspension from Kaya 959 is because of the pending court case by media personality Minnie Dlamini against Podcast and Chill, hosted by him and MacGyver “Mac G” Mukwevho.
Phenduka’s suspension came as a shock to listeners and social media users on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Dlamini filed a R2.5m lawsuit against controversial podcast host, MacG, accusing him of hate speech and harassment.
“A lot of people are assuming that I’ve done something, [like] I didn’t come to work or I did something wrong at work or I was unprofessional. But I did nothing, I swear," he said during an episode of the podcast on Thursday afternoon.
The radio presenter said he had only been placed on a seven-day suspension.
“This happened this morning [Wednesday] where I was in a meeting and now I’m surprised because I was told that I should keep this to myself, which is something I’m good at. Do you know what this is about? It’s about the court case with Minnie,” he told Mac G, ghost lady and their guest, Ndumiso Lindi.
When Mac G questioned why the suspension had come after the case had been ongoing, Phenduka explained that it could have been the station’s new management, which thought he had brought the company into disrepute.
WATCH | Sol Phenduka suspended because of Minnie's court case
Radio presenter says he'll focus on 'other things'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“Look, the people who had brought me to Kaya have left and I had told them that we do the podcast and get into trouble, and they were cool. But obviously when the board changes and I wake up in the newspapers, someone will get worried and panic and make that decision,” he said, also alluding that he could get fired from the station.
Although he seemed disappointed, Phenduka, who is also the co-host of #SizTheWorld breakfast show with Sizwe Dhlomo,he said he now had his mornings back to focus on other things, while agreeing when Mac G said: “It’s chaai [over]”.
On Wednesday, the station confirmed his suspension through a statement.
Dave Tiltmann, acting managing executive at Kaya 959, said: “Kaya 959 confirms that presenter Sol Phenduka has been placed on suspension with immediate effect. This step has been taken pending the outcome of an internal process [now] underway. The station is committed to following due process, and no further details will be shared at this stage.”
SowetanLIVE
