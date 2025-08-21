News

Service delivery protests cause chaos on Gqeberha roads

By Simtembile Mgidi - 21 August 2025 - 13:07
Police have been monitoring protests from Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday morning. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

Motorists have been advised to avoid the KwaMagxaki area of Gqeberha after a service delivery protest saw irate residents blockade roads on Thursday morning.

This follows a separate service delivery protest on Wednesday evening which saw two trucks being torched on the R335. 

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said Thursday morning’s protest started at about 5am when protesters blockaded Chelsea Road, close to the crossing at Badela Street, and the entrance to KwaMagxaki, burning tyres and rubble.

“The motive is allegedly due to electricity [supply] issues,” Beetge said. “Public order police are on the scene and motorists are cautioned to use alternative routes if possible.”

He said Wednesday night’s protest was about housing issues.

“Two delivery trucks were burnt out during a protest before 6pm on the R335 (Addo road).”

The Herald

