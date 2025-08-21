News

SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa

By TimesLIVE - 21 August 2025 - 08:00
Patricia de Lille is accused by Outa of undue political meddling with SA Tourism.
Patricia de Lille is accused by Outa of undue political meddling with SA Tourism.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has dissolved the SA Tourism Board with immediate effect, accusing them of unlawfully convening a special meeting.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that De Lille and the board had locked horns over the board’s decision to institute disciplinary action against the entity’s now-suspended CEO. This was over a R4.1m prepayment to a service provider for work that investigators say was never done, a charge the company vehemently denies.

De Lille said in a statement on Wednesday that she had been given legal advice that only the board chairperson could convene a special board meeting, meaning a meeting held on August 1 was irregular as it came after the resignation of Prof Gregory Davids the day before.

Her office said she had previously cautioned the board of the possible implications of failing to follow due process when convening special and ordinary meetings, which “could render outcomes from such meetings procedurally invalid and unlawful”.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on De Lille to reverse her decision, denouncing it as political interference which “represents a direct assault on governance and accountability within a state entity”.

Outa said: “The SAT board had acted within its mandate and in line with its fiduciary responsibilities by addressing serious governance concerns, including findings raised by the auditor-general and a corroborating forensic investigation into irregular financial conduct. Instead of supporting her own competent board for holding executive management accountable, the minister has chosen to protect the SAT CEO by disbanding the very body tasked with oversight.

“We believe the minister did not even take the time to formally meet the board and, therefore, she has not given the process sufficient input and thought before taking this drastic action of dismissing the entire board. As far as Outa is concerned, the fact that the board does not have a chairperson — which incidentally is the minister’s fault — doesn’t make the board’s decision unlawful in taking the necessary action that it did. We believe the board was quorate and unanimous in how it arrived at the decision to suspend the CEO, pending a disciplinary inquiry into her conduct.”

De Lille's decision was disgraceful, said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

“Outa has witnessed many boards of state entities that have fallen short of their oversight and fiduciary duties, which gives rise to maladministration and corruption in these entities. Thus, when we witness a state entity board that is acting with integrity and diligence, we need to celebrate and support them. What infuriates us is when a minister such as De Lille steps in to dismantle it. Such political interference and irrational behaviour undermines accountability, emboldens misconduct, and signals to all state entities that political protection trumps governance.”

TimesLIVE

Photographer, cultural activist and jazz promoter Rashid Lombard dies

Acclaimed photographer, cultural activist and jazz promoter Rashid Lombard died in Cape Town on Wednesday, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 74.
News
2 months ago

Former SA Tourism chair, deputy to launch legal action against minister De Lille

Former South African Tourism board chair Makhosazana Khanyile and former deputy chair Lizelle Haskins have asked their lawyers to launch legal ...
News
11 months ago

Meet the new cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Paul Mashatile as his deputy. After weeks of intense negotiations with members of the Government of ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest