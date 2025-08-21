“Equally alarming is the complicity of KwaZenzele High School’s principal, who permitted this conduct. By allowing party-branded materials into the school and enabling the filming of learners, the principal breached both departmental policy and obligations under the Employment of Educators Act, which requires the safeguarding of learners’ welfare.
“The act of filming and exposing children’s faces without parental consent is a serious breach of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). Children’s identities are protected by law, and this reckless exposure places them at risk while exploiting them for propaganda.”
Mngadi said the DA demands immediate disciplinary charges against the school principal for dereliction of duty. He also said Mabaso must be referred to the KZN legislature’s ethics committee for abusing his position, politicising a school and bringing the legislature into disrepute;.
He also said the party demands a full report from the department of education clarifying who had authorised Mabaso’s visit, why Circular 35 was ignored and what corrective action will be taken as well as a province-wide reminder to all principals that schools are not political stages, with reinforced training on Circular 35 to prevent future abuse.
“As a member of KZN’s government of provincial unity, the DA will lodge formal complaints with both the KZN department of education and the legislature’s ethics committee. Our children must never be reduced to political props."
Sowetan reached out to the KZN department of education’s Muzi Mahlambi for comment on the DA’s allegations and whether any actions will be taken against the principal. However, he had not responded at the time of publication.
SowetanLIVE
Punish principal for letting MK 'campaign' in his school, says DA
Children are filmed being handed party-branded certificates
Image: Supplied
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal wants the principal of a school in Msinga to face disciplinary action for dereliction of duty for allegedly allowing the MK Party’s Smanga Mabaso to “unlawfully” enter the school in full party regalia, film children’s faces and distribute MK-branded certificates to them.
According to Sakhile Mngadi, the DA’s spokesperson for education in the province, Mabaso’s conduct at KwaZenzele High School was disgraceful.
“This brazen politicisation of a school is both illegal and unethical. Schools are sanctuaries of learning, not playgrounds for opportunistic politicians. Msinga is a politically charged area and learners face the risk of victimisation from other political entities," said Mngadi.
According to Mngadi, Mabaso’s actions are in clear violation of the South African Schools Act 84 of 1996, which protects schools as apolitical spaces dedicated to teaching and learning. He said Mabaso also flouted Circular 35 of 2025, which explicitly sets out that only members of KZN’s education portfolio committee, authorised departmental officials and scheduled stakeholders may access schools.
“Mabaso is not a member of the provincial education portfolio committee and had no mandate to perform school oversight. His intrusion was political opportunism, not legitimate legislative work. There is a clear policy framework for anyone else who wishes to access school grounds during learning and contact hours to roll out certain programmes.
“Equally alarming is the complicity of KwaZenzele High School’s principal, who permitted this conduct. By allowing party-branded materials into the school and enabling the filming of learners, the principal breached both departmental policy and obligations under the Employment of Educators Act, which requires the safeguarding of learners’ welfare.
“The act of filming and exposing children’s faces without parental consent is a serious breach of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). Children’s identities are protected by law, and this reckless exposure places them at risk while exploiting them for propaganda.”
Mngadi said the DA demands immediate disciplinary charges against the school principal for dereliction of duty. He also said Mabaso must be referred to the KZN legislature’s ethics committee for abusing his position, politicising a school and bringing the legislature into disrepute;.
He also said the party demands a full report from the department of education clarifying who had authorised Mabaso’s visit, why Circular 35 was ignored and what corrective action will be taken as well as a province-wide reminder to all principals that schools are not political stages, with reinforced training on Circular 35 to prevent future abuse.
“As a member of KZN’s government of provincial unity, the DA will lodge formal complaints with both the KZN department of education and the legislature’s ethics committee. Our children must never be reduced to political props."
Sowetan reached out to the KZN department of education’s Muzi Mahlambi for comment on the DA’s allegations and whether any actions will be taken against the principal. However, he had not responded at the time of publication.
SowetanLIVE
ConCourt dismisses MK Party's case on Mchunu, Madlanga commission
Accused linked to Nhlalayenza Ndlovu's hit turns state witness
MK Party ConCourt application on Mchunu's suspension set for Wednesday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos