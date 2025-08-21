Dhlomo said a streamlined approach was needed to deal with the matter because Operation Dudula’s approach of door-stopping people at public health care facilities was not the right way.
'Non-South Africans don't qualify for entire healthcare package'
Health portfolio committee proposes review, repeal of some Acts
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The chairperson of the portfolio committee on health has told MPs that non-South Africans are only entitled to emergency medical services at public health facilities, not the full package of comprehensive healthcare provided to South Africans.
Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said this in parliament on Thursday while addressing MPs in light of videos that have been trending on social media showing Operation Dudula members turning back foreign nationals from clinics and some hospitals.
“When we look at the preamble of our constitution, it talks about South Africa belonging to all who live in it. That part is important and ought to be respected. But the conclusion from the National Health Insurance public hearings was that the country should provide emergency services to all. That is binding in terms of United Nations rules. Comprehensive healthcare is for South Africans,” he said.
Dhlomo said a streamlined approach was needed to deal with the matter because Operation Dudula’s approach of door-stopping people at public health care facilities was not the right way.
He said the health department had been engaging with the organisation and other stakeholders over recent weeks. “These concerns can’t be ignored, but we must find another approach to handle them going forward,” he added.
He confirmed that discussions have extended to the department of home affairs with proposals to review and possibly repeal sections of key laws such as the Citizenship Act, Refugees Act, Identification Act and Immigration Act.
“Some of these acts are very wide and encompassing. Maybe they should have limitations. It’s not possible for us to have unlimited resources to deal with what is there in the world,” Dhlomo told the committee.
