Most SA traders invest just 5% of income — but plan to trade full-time

As South African traders become more strategic and discerning about their choices, what they expect from their broker of choice has also changed significantly.

According to recent data from Kantar’s Global Brand Health Tracking study*, trader preferences in SA are now shifting increasingly towards trust, transparency, and operational reliability.

Fast access to funds is non-negotiable

Among the strongest findings of the Kantar study was how important a seamless deposit and withdrawal process is for the South African trader. In fact, 42% of respondents chose a smooth deposit and withdrawal process as one of the top three most important criteria for choosing a broker. Financial security was a close second, with 40% of participants identifying it as a crucial factor.

These numbers show a shift in priorities for South African traders, who are now moving away from traditional broker selling points, such as extensive asset selections, welcome bonuses, and other incentives.

Though considered a baseline expectation, licensing and regulatory compliance also remain important, reinforcing the importance South Africans place on trustworthiness and financial security.



South African traders are cautious, but committed

The Kantar study also provided insight into how South African traders approach their investments when trading. Despite their commitment, traders are relatively cautious with their funds. About 49% indicated they invest no more than 5% of their monthly income, and 37% stated they would feel comfortable investing up to 25%.