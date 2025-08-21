Feni on Thursday told MPs that an estimated six million South Africans, about 11% of the population, do not have proper documents.
How will Dudula separate SA pupils from immigrant children? – parliament
Select committee on education slams plan to disrupt reopening of schools
Parliament has warned against threats by Operaton Dudula to disrupt schools when they reopen in 2026, with chairperson of the select committee on education, sciences and creative industries Makhi Feni saying an undocumented child in this country is not automatically illegal.
The group recently said it would prevent the enrolment of foreign nationals' children.
Feni on Thursday told MPs that an estimated six million South Africans, about 11% of the population, do not have proper documents.
He questioned how Dudula would distinguish between learners from foreign immigrant communities and South African children who are undocumented.
“Many factors explain why some children don’t have papers; families may have lost documents in fires, floods or other tragedies. How will Dudula separate them from foreign children,” Feni asked.
"If they say they will dismiss everyone at the school gate, that would be a funny approach, like expecting sniffer dogs to decide who belongs.
“We are not going to allow anarchy to co-exist with governance.”
Feni said parliament would not tolerate intimidation of children.
“It will be a violation of those children’s rights, regardless of their situation. We do not believe that when you want to make things right, threats and disruption are the way to go. We condemn these actions with the utmost contempt,” he said.
“South Africa is not a banana republic. We are a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law.”
