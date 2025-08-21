Court orders Gauteng health department to treat cancer patients immediately despite pending appeal

In her judgment on Tuesday, Johannesburg high court judge Fiona Dippenaar agreed. She said the backlog meant that patients were being denied treatment within the treatment windows required for radiation to be effective, which had “dire consequences”. According to Dippenaar they faced “irreversible and permanent harm” that affected not only their health but also their families and loved ones, which in turn created a broader public health and societal crisis.
“Some of the irreparable harm had already occurred as patients had died while waiting for treatment, and others had seen their cancer metastasise, rendering such patients ineligible for oncology radiation treatment,” said Dippenaar at the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday.
On March 27, acting judge Van Nieuwenhuizen had declared that the Gauteng department of health's failure to develop and implement a plan to address the oncology backlog as unlawful, unconstitutional, and in breach of various sections of the constitution.
He then ordered the department to update and maintain the backlog list of cancer patients awaiting radiation oncology services in Gauteng within 45 days of the court’s order; take all necessary steps to provide treatment to those patients, whether at public or private facilities; and file progress reports with the court on measures taken and long-term plans to resolve the crisis.
However, the department went to court, appealed and was successful.
On August 5, the Cancer Alliance and Section27 approached the Johannesburg high court on an urgent basis. In the application, the two organisations requested that court order of March 27 – which was granted in favour of them – be made immediately enforceable and not suspended by the pending appeal proceedings instituted by the Gauteng MEC for health and the Gauteng department of health.
In their argument in court,the organisations maintained that the court’s order was immediately enforceable despite the department's appeal process.
“We also argued that providing radiation oncology services to patients who meet the criteria for the treatment is the Constitutional obligation of the department. This judgment confirms Cancer Alliance and Section 27's position and makes it clear that government cannot delay its constitutional duties while patients’ lives hang in the balance.
“This judgment is a critical affirmation of the rights to life, dignity and access to healthcare services. The judgment is also a reminder that the state must act with urgency, transparency, and accountability when lives are at stake,” they said.
SowetanLIVE
Court orders Gauteng health department to treat cancer patients immediately despite pending appeal
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
The Cancer Alliance and Section27 have scored a court victory that compels Gauteng department of health to immediately provide radiation oncology services to cancer patients who meet the criteria for the treatment.
This is after they argued in court that this is a matter of life and death for cancer patients who will suffer irreparable harm if the high court order made back in March to put the patients on treatment is not immediately enforced.
In her judgment on Tuesday, Johannesburg high court judge Fiona Dippenaar agreed. She said the backlog meant that patients were being denied treatment within the treatment windows required for radiation to be effective, which had “dire consequences”. According to Dippenaar they faced “irreversible and permanent harm” that affected not only their health but also their families and loved ones, which in turn created a broader public health and societal crisis.
“Some of the irreparable harm had already occurred as patients had died while waiting for treatment, and others had seen their cancer metastasise, rendering such patients ineligible for oncology radiation treatment,” said Dippenaar at the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday.
On March 27, acting judge Van Nieuwenhuizen had declared that the Gauteng department of health's failure to develop and implement a plan to address the oncology backlog as unlawful, unconstitutional, and in breach of various sections of the constitution.
He then ordered the department to update and maintain the backlog list of cancer patients awaiting radiation oncology services in Gauteng within 45 days of the court’s order; take all necessary steps to provide treatment to those patients, whether at public or private facilities; and file progress reports with the court on measures taken and long-term plans to resolve the crisis.
However, the department went to court, appealed and was successful.
On August 5, the Cancer Alliance and Section27 approached the Johannesburg high court on an urgent basis. In the application, the two organisations requested that court order of March 27 – which was granted in favour of them – be made immediately enforceable and not suspended by the pending appeal proceedings instituted by the Gauteng MEC for health and the Gauteng department of health.
In their argument in court,the organisations maintained that the court’s order was immediately enforceable despite the department's appeal process.
“We also argued that providing radiation oncology services to patients who meet the criteria for the treatment is the Constitutional obligation of the department. This judgment confirms Cancer Alliance and Section 27's position and makes it clear that government cannot delay its constitutional duties while patients’ lives hang in the balance.
“This judgment is a critical affirmation of the rights to life, dignity and access to healthcare services. The judgment is also a reminder that the state must act with urgency, transparency, and accountability when lives are at stake,” they said.
SowetanLIVE
How South Africa’s tobacco bill might impact the continent’s public health
Why SA men may reject male birth control pill
Bara hospital updates visiting hours
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos