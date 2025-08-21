News

Benny recalls stock cubes over mislabelled salt content

Affected batches include the 12, 24 and 48 stock cube pack sizes

21 August 2025 - 16:11
Benny stock cubes have been recalled off the shelves.
Image: Suppled

Benny, a stock cube producer, has recalled some of its products from the shelves because of higher salt content.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) on Thursday published a consumer alert after Benny notified the commission of faulty beef and chicken flavoured stock cubes batches that could have higher salt content than what is labelled on the packaging. The faulty batches are currently out in stores.

Consumers are urged to return the products to their point of purchase for a full refund; no proof of payment is required.
NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba

“According to the supplier, Tiger Brands, the nutritional labelling regarding the declared sodium content on the products' packaging may not accurately reflect the sodium content of the product itself, which may be higher than that declared on the packaging. The inaccurate nutritional information on the label may impact a consumer’s ability to make an informed decision about consuming the product based on their dietary requirements,” said NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba. 

Products forming part of the recall include the 12, 24 and 48 cube pack sizes of Benny. The affected batches have been on sale since 2023 and have the best-before date of July 31 2027.

“Consumers are urged to return the products to their point of purchase for a full refund; no proof of payment is required,” said Ntaba.

SowetanLIVE

