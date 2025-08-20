News

Two men sentenced for 2022 CIT heist

20 August 2025 - 12:49
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal secured the conviction of two men who staged a cash-in-transit robbery.
The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal secured the conviction of two men who staged a cash-in-transit robbery.
Image: SAPS

Two men were sentenced to 15 years in prison for a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2022.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the Estcourt regional court sentenced Siyabonga Mncube, 30 and 35-year-old Mbongeleni Manyoni on Tuesday.

“On June 8 2022 an armoured vehicle was travelling on the R103 near Estcourt when it was ambushed by the accused. They fired many shots and the driver of the armoured vehicle lost control. The accused disarmed the security guards and used explosives to blow up the vehicle. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen and the accused fled the scene,” he said.

A case of CIT heist was reported at Estcourt police station and the Pietermaritzburg serious organised crime investigation unit attended to the crime scene.

“Mncube and Manyoni were arrested the next day. They were found in possession of stolen cash and were charged accordingly. The two appeared in court several times until they were found guilty on July 16 2025,” said Mhlongo.

TimesLIVE

Armed robbers make off with cash, guns in CIT heist

An undisclosed amount of cash and three firearms were stolen during a cash-iIn-transit robbery in Cottonlands in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.
News
2 days ago

KZN security guards who staged CIT heist sentenced to 15 years in prison

KwaZulu-Natal security guards Phakamani Myaka, 37, and Muzikayifani Khoza, 40, were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for fraud after they staged a ...
News
1 month ago

CIT suspects granted bail caught while bombing another van

After the robbery in Ekangala, Tshwane, police recovered one of the getaway cars and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest