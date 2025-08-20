One of the three people arrested for allegedly attacking DA MPs who had gone to Philllipi to inspect a police training academy was apprehended after he had gone to seek medical help for a gunshot wound he sustained during the attack.
JP Smith, MMC for safety and security in Cape Town confirmed in a TV interview on Wednesday morning that the shot was fired in self-defence by Ian Cameron, chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, who was part of the three people attacked.
Western Cape police said the three suspects were arrested by the province's serious and violent crime detectives.
“The first suspect, an 18-year-old male was apprehended on Tuesday evening as he sought medical assistance at a facility in Lentegeur. It is believed he was shot during the attack on the three victims when one of the vehicle occupants allegedly fired a shot in response to the attack. He is currently under police guard in hospital,” said Brig Novela Potelwa.
Three people, including teenagers aged 16 and 18, were arrested for the attack on Cameron as well as Lisa Schickerling and Nicholas Gotsell. The three came under attack as they were returning from their oversight visit at the academy.
Suspect in attack on DA MPs caught after seeking medical help
Image: Ian Cameron via X
Speaking to Sowetan, Gotsell said: “My colleagues and I came under attack from persons wielding bricks and rocks.”
“During the attack, a brick that was used to smash the window on the side where I was sitting, collided with my head and caused an open wound. Lisa was bruised and took a knock to the head, whilst lan has sustained injuries which had to be stitched up as well as dental damage.”
He branded the incident as an attack
on the will of the people and their representatives to build safer communities.
“This was not a deterrent; it was a reminder of the aggression and brutality that our communities are faced with every day. We will continue to do the work we were elected to do – in all our communities,” he said.
