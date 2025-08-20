Sentencing continues for three men charged with attempted murder after near-fatal attack on air wing officer

The taxi then moved to where he was and pulled into the driveway at 41 Cato Crescent. One of the passengers allegedly shouted something related to umlungu (white person) out the window.
He said the street light was close to the taxi and he could see clearly Msabala was in the front passenger seat.
Msabala told Grotius they were going to a party at number 41 and the policeman said, based on his slurred speech, it seemed as if he was drinking.
Grotius said Msabala got out of the taxi and started attacking him and was later joined by Mvune, who used an instrument.
Dr Bronwyn Lee Julius, who has 19 years as an emergency doctor at Netcare Kingsway Hospital testified Grotius was brought in with blood all over his clothes. He was in dire need of resuscitation and his injuries were life threatening.
She noted various injuries including occipital laceration, large abrasions, swelling on the left side of his face, broken bones, broken skull bone and abdominal bruising, among others. She said no-one would have expected him to survive.
Julius said the injuries could only have been caused by a heavy metal object. She also concluded from the injuries on Grotius's knees he must have been dragged on a rough surface.
The doctor further testified that if the patient survived there would be brain damage and would therefore be a risks of seizures. He would need occupational therapy and have PTSD, depression and anxiety, memory and sleep disturbances.
Grotius’s wife Katinka Kruger also testified about finding her bloodied husband, who had collapsed.
She said after hearing the commotion she had gone outside to investigate and saw a taxi drive past. She said the lighting the area was good and she could identify Msabala in the front seat of the taxi.
She rushed her husband to hospital.
She said she also observed her husband's assault on video footage from a neighbour's security camera.
The case continues on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Sentencing continues for three men charged with attempted murder after near-fatal attack on air wing officer
A doctor testified that no-one would have expected him to survive his injuries
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
Sentencing proceedings continued in the Durban regional court on Wednesday for three KwaZulu-Natal men convicted of the attempted murder of policeman Capt Gysbert Grotius at Amanzimtoti, south of Durban in 2021.
Ndabezinhle Mvune, Hopewell Mthimkhulu and Thamisanqa Msabala, who pleaded not guilty, were convicted last month.
According to court papers Grotius, an air wing officer, took his dog for a walk in the early evening on August 29. He encountered a taxi with Mvune and Msabala, and after a verbal confrontation the pair were joined by Mthimkhulu.
Grotius was assaulted with a metal rod on his head and body and punched and kicked on his head and face. He suffered severe injuries and was admitted to ICU. He was stabilised and transferred to Ahmed Al Kadi Hospital, where he was attended to by a neurosurgeon.
Grotius, who has 37 years service in the air wing, testified he was a unit commander on 24-hour call.
He said he walked his dog from his Amanzimtoti residence and went to 37 Cato Crescent, where he saw a taxi at the corner of Arberoff Street. Grotius said the taxi's presence in a quiet residential area was suspicious. He observed four occupants while his dog relieved itself.
The taxi then moved to where he was and pulled into the driveway at 41 Cato Crescent. One of the passengers allegedly shouted something related to umlungu (white person) out the window.
He said the street light was close to the taxi and he could see clearly Msabala was in the front passenger seat.
Msabala told Grotius they were going to a party at number 41 and the policeman said, based on his slurred speech, it seemed as if he was drinking.
Grotius said Msabala got out of the taxi and started attacking him and was later joined by Mvune, who used an instrument.
Dr Bronwyn Lee Julius, who has 19 years as an emergency doctor at Netcare Kingsway Hospital testified Grotius was brought in with blood all over his clothes. He was in dire need of resuscitation and his injuries were life threatening.
She noted various injuries including occipital laceration, large abrasions, swelling on the left side of his face, broken bones, broken skull bone and abdominal bruising, among others. She said no-one would have expected him to survive.
Julius said the injuries could only have been caused by a heavy metal object. She also concluded from the injuries on Grotius's knees he must have been dragged on a rough surface.
The doctor further testified that if the patient survived there would be brain damage and would therefore be a risks of seizures. He would need occupational therapy and have PTSD, depression and anxiety, memory and sleep disturbances.
Grotius’s wife Katinka Kruger also testified about finding her bloodied husband, who had collapsed.
She said after hearing the commotion she had gone outside to investigate and saw a taxi drive past. She said the lighting the area was good and she could identify Msabala in the front seat of the taxi.
She rushed her husband to hospital.
She said she also observed her husband's assault on video footage from a neighbour's security camera.
The case continues on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Metro cop charged with wife’s death abandons bail application
Two men sentenced for 2022 CIT heist
Smiling metro cop charged with wife's murder angers victim's daughter as she opposes bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos