Police kill suspects during shoot-out in Mamelodi

20 August 2025 - 09:24
Gauteng police shot and killed three suspects in Mamelodi on Tuesday night and recovered suspected illegal firearms.

One suspect managed to flee.

Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said the shooting came after members of their Tactical Operation Management Section received information about a group of suspects who were allegedly having illegal firearms in Mamelodi East, Stoffelpark extension 15.

He said they followed up on the information.

On Tuesday night, a multidisciplinary intelligence driven operation consisting of the Hawks, Gauteng Highway Patrol, Airwing and Mamelodi East police was conducted where the police visited the house, said Singo.

“Upon arrival at the premises, a shoot-out ensued between the police and the suspects. Three suspects were fatally wounded by the police and one suspect fled the scene. The police recovered one AR rifle and two pistols.”

