Police were called to disperse a group of residents from a nearby village who had blocked the entrance to Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.
The residents said they had been having back-to-back meetings with the headmaster of SA’s most expensive school, who they said had promised them jobs but reneged on the promise on Tuesday.
Angry residents from the village went to the school early in the morning and blocked the gate, preventing workers from entering.
A 26-year-old woman who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity said the residents’ great-grandparents had availed land for the school to be built, yet it was hiring people from outside the community of Hilton College village while they remained unemployed.
“The cleaners and cooks who were supposed to prepare breakfast for the children, as it is a boarding school, were prevented from accessing the school,” she said
“The residents had initially gathered at the gate, and when police removed them, they closed the road with logs and rocks.”
The police eventually managed to disperse the protesting residents, and workers were able to gain entrance to the school.
The land on which Hilton College is built is subject to a land claim by the surrounding community that says it was forcefully removed from them more than 100 years ago.
The school’s headmaster, George Harris, said: “Yes, there was protest action at Hilton College this morning. The issue raised is around employment, and it is similar to our national issue of large-scale unemployment. Hilton College is a large employer in our town, but this particular situation is about individuals who believe more employment opportunities should be provided by Hilton College.
“The school continues to engage with the disaffected people in an attempt to find a feasible solution,” Harris said.
IN PICS | Angry residents block Hilton College to demand jobs
Image: Supplied
