News

IN PICS | Angry residents block Hilton College to demand jobs

By Botho Molosankwe - 20 August 2025 - 18:17
Police had to disperse a group of residents from a nearby village who had blocked the entrance to Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.
Police had to disperse a group of residents from a nearby village who had blocked the entrance to Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.
Image: Supplied

Police were called to disperse a group of residents from a nearby village who had blocked the entrance to Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

The residents said they had been having back-to-back meetings with the headmaster of SA’s most expensive school, who they said had promised them jobs but reneged on the promise on Tuesday.

Angry residents from the village went to the school early in the morning and blocked the gate, preventing workers from entering.

A 26-year-old woman who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity said the residents’ great-grandparents had availed land for the school to be built, yet it was hiring people from outside the community of Hilton College village while they remained unemployed. 

“The cleaners and cooks who were supposed to prepare breakfast for the children, as it is a boarding school, were prevented from accessing the school,” she said

“The residents had initially gathered at the gate, and when police removed them, they closed the road with logs and rocks.”

The police eventually managed to disperse the protesting residents, and workers were able to gain entrance to the school.

The land on which Hilton College is built is subject to a land claim by the surrounding community that says it was forcefully removed from them more than 100 years ago.

The school’s headmaster, George Harris, said: “Yes, there was protest action at Hilton College this morning. The issue raised is around employment, and it is similar to our national issue of large-scale unemployment. Hilton College is a large employer in our town, but this particular situation is about individuals who believe more employment opportunities should be provided by Hilton College.

“The school continues to engage with the disaffected people in an attempt to find a feasible solution,” Harris said.  

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

SowetanLIVE

Hilton College’s top pupil bags eight distinctions

Hilton College’s top matriculant Tanner Bailey, who bagged eight distinctions in the Independent Examination Board exams, has his sights set on ...
News
2 years ago

WATCH | Students injured when bus crashes into car, then property

About two dozen students travelling from Howard College campus to their residences were injured when their bus crashed into a car and veered into a ...
News
2 days ago

Residents resist eviction from Ekurhuleni TVET college

Residents occupying a building belonging to the Ekurhuleni West College say they will only move out once proper legal protocols have been followed.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest