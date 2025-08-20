Gumede, who has won international awards for digital innovation and was crowned Miss Tech Universe 2024-2025 in Thailand, stated that she aimed for IRIS to reach every classroom by the end of October.
“IRIS does not belong to me. It belongs to everyone of us in South Africa, and that is the reason we need partnerships to be able to do that,” she said.
She stressed that the robot would not replace teachers but rather strengthen the classroom experience. “IRIS will enhance learning and teaching in South Africa, and help to close the educational gaps in the country, particularly in maths, science and technology.”
Gina urged women and young people to take advantage of government funding for innovation. “Women must lead in shaping the future of science, innovation and fields like AI. These are the skills that will drive tomorrow’s economy, and they require contributions from both men and women.”
The launch featured a live demonstration, where pupils put the robot to the test. Suhani Singh, a pupil at Reddam House Ballito, asked IRIS to explain the depreciation method in accounting. To the amusement of the audience, the robot not only broke down the concept but also illustrated it with examples.
Education officials emphasised that teachers would be trained to work alongside the technology. “Technology is not here to replace teachers, but rather innovations like IRIS will be part and parcel of the future of teaching and learning,” said Mbongiseni Mazibuko, deputy director-general for curriculum management and delivery at the provincial department of education.
“While it will be some time before IRIS can reach every classroom in South Africa, the innovation demonstrates how youth, with the proper support, can contribute to the country's growth and development,” said the department.
TimesLIVE
Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in classrooms
Image: Supplied
