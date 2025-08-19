Life Esidimeni families urge swift prosecution of those responsible

The Life Esidimeni families have expressed concern that almost 10 years after the deaths of 144 mental healthcare users and more than a year since an inquest judgment into their deaths, there is still no decision on the prosecution of those responsible.

The patients who died were among the 1,711 mentally ill people who were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities in 2015 and 2016 to ill-prepared non-governmental organisations.

The families on Tuesday met the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), represented by acting director of public prosecutions Marika Jansen van Vuuren. The families said the meeting followed years of delays in the decision to prosecute those responsible for the deaths.

The NPA told the families it had received a legal opinion that recommended prosecution of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former director of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela.

“However, the legal opinion recommends prosecutions for the deaths of only two people: Mr Terence Chaba and Ms Virginia Machpelah,” the families said.

The NPA informed the families that a team of prosecutors had been formed to assess both the legal opinion and the extensive evidence already presented at the inquest to make a final decision on prosecution.

The meeting this week comes after the NPA announced last year it was in the process of making a thorough, well-informed decision on the matter. The announcement last year was made in response to a demand for justice and accountability for Life Esidimeni victims made by public interest law centre Section27.

The families said a decision to criminally prosecute all those whose actions caused the deaths was what they had demanded all along.