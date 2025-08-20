How female breadwinners can take charge of their home budget

Cloete gives tips on finding your financial superpower:
Empower yourself: [Take] advantage of the many educational resources that are freely available. Whether you read personal finance blogs and books, or listen to podcasts, increasing your financial knowledge can help you to become more confident that your budgeting, saving, and investing decisions support both your immediate needs and long-term goals.
Build an emergency fund: Unexpected medical bills, car repairs, and essential appliance breakdowns can strike at any time. Creating a financial safety net will help you to deal with these emergencies without impacting on your monthly budget so, even if you start small, start putting money into a high-interest, tax-free savings account, or a similarly efficient investment plan, every month.
Get ahead of rising education costs: Start saving as early as you can for your children’s education – because costs are increasing dramatically. According to Stats SA, the cost of school fees increased by 5,0% in March, outstripping inflation by more than 2%. Consider education savings plans, tax-free savings accounts, or even investing in low-risk funds to make sure that your children have access to the best opportunities in the future. And remember, the earlier you start, the more you will save.
Draw up a valid will: Your will states your wishes for the guardianship of minor children, and dictates how your assets should be distributed. Without a will, the state decides how your estate is divided, which can lead to delays, disputes, or unintended outcomes. When it comes to guardianship, the surviving parent is the legal fallback but appointing someone else in your will, especially if you have concerns about the surviving parent’s ability to care for your children, ensures that your children are placed in the care you have chosen.
Work with an adviser: Partnering with a qualified financial adviser is one of the best decisions you can make as a female breadwinner. The right adviser can help you to draw up a budget that works, find the right insurance and investment options, and plan for your long-term goals, ensuring that you do not just get by every month but that you flourish. Choosing an adviser who understands your needs, risks, and budget can help you to build a solid financial future for you and your family.
How female breadwinners can take charge of their home budget
‘Putting the right financial strategies in place can help make your salary go further
With 42,4% of households headed by females, the responsibility of paying bills, putting food on the table and clothing loved ones solely lies on them.
Mastering the home’s budget and financial management cannot be over-emphasised. According to the General Household Survey 2024 which was released by Stats SA in May, female-headed households were most common in rural areas – accounting for 47,1%.
The Eastern Cape had 48,8% households, and KwaZulu-Natal stood at 46,8% and these were least common in Gauteng at 37,3%.
When such responsibility lies on your shoulders, there’s a lot of moving money around and very often there’s little help available to you.
“Making sure that all the bills are paid, the future is secure, and everyone’s needs are taken care of can be physically, mentally and emotionally taxing, especially when you are doing everything all on your own,” notes Melody Cloete, Bidvest Life training specialist.
“Being a female breadwinner comes with unique challenges, but the right strategies will enable you to take control. Financial security is not just about meeting your day-to-day expenses; it's about building a legacy for tomorrow. Think big but start small and stay consistent.
“One of the major challenges that female breadwinners face is their ability to insure what lies ahead. According to the 2022 Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) Insurance Gap Study, while women make up roughly 42% of the total insurance gap, the value of their cover is lower than that of men for both death and disability events. One of the main reasons for this is that South African women are paid between 23% and 35% less than men, yet they have to make their money stretch just as far.”
According to the Asisa report, when it comes to death and disability cover, women are marginally less adequately covered than males.
“Males make up roughly 58% of the total insurance gap, and females the remaining 42%. The cost of purchasing additional insurance is cheaper for females compared to males,” states the report.
“For example, a female earner would typically need a disability cover of about R2.7m. Typically, such an earner would only have cover of R1.3m, leaving an insurance gap of R1.4m – implying that 45% of the disability insurance need is protected by actual cover.”
Cloete says putting the right financial strategies in place can help make your salary go further.
“[It can also help] build financial stability down the line. Protect your ability to earn an income. While assets like your home or car are indeed valuable, they are not your most important asset. Your most valuable asset is your ability to earn an income.
“The crucial question that female breadwinners should ask themselves is whether they could afford to meet their monthly financial commitments, like paying the bond, school fees and other expenses, if they were unable to work due to illness or injury.”
She says having sufficient income protection should be prioritised.
“Your chance of not being able to earn is much higher than you might think. According to Bidvest Life’s 2023 Claims Report, millennials (28-43 years old) were 55x more likely to claim on their income protection benefits than their death benefits, and 49% of income claims were made by policyholders who had previously claimed on the same policy.”
