Hearings into allegations of criminal justice criminality to start on September 1

20 August 2025 - 13:27
The provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The first public hearings into allegations of criminality, corruption, and political interference in the criminal justice system made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Col Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi are scheduled for September 1.

The commission of inquiry’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, confirmed that the hearings will be held in Pretoria at a venue offered to them free of charge.

The commission [chaired by retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga] confirms that its office will be located at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in central Pretoria,
Jeremy Michaels, commission of inquiry spokesperson

The commission [chaired by retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga] confirms that its office will be located at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in central Pretoria," he said.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July after Mkwanazi stated at a press briefing on TV on July 6 that criminals had infiltrated law enforcement, state intelligence, the judiciary and associated institutions within the criminal justice system.

He also made explosive allegations against suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria will be used by the commission retired Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
Image: Supplied

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu had ties with people like controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his associate, Brown Mogotsi, who allegedly influenced his decision to disband the police’s political killings task team.

Mkhwanazi said Mchunu interfered with sensitive police investigations and accused him of protecting Matlala, who has appeared in court on an attempted murder charge. Mchunu has denied the allegations. 

