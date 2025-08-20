News

DJ Sumbody murder accused Molefe denied bail

By Botho Molosankwe - 20 August 2025 - 10:37
Katiso “KT” Molefe.
Image: Gallo Images/News24/Rosetta Msimango

Katiso “KT” Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of DJ Sumbody and three other people has been denied bail with the magistrate exclaiming he failed to prove exceptional circumstances justifying his release.

According to magistrate Renier Boshoff, there are a number of concerning aspects not only linking Molefe to the crimes but also regarding his circle of influence and capabilities. He also said it appeared that the state's case against him and other accused – who had abandoned their bail applications – was “extremely strong at this stage”.

“The counts are of a very serious nature and can definitely increase the risk to abscond. His application for bail is accordingly refused,” said Boshoff.

Molefe faces four counts of murder and four of conspiracy to commit murder over the murders of DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka – who was with his bodyguards Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza when they were shot at in Woodmead in 2022. DJ Vintos, whose real name was Hector Buthelezi, also died under a hail of bullets outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto, in March 2022.

In his judgment, Boshoff also brought up Molefe's previous convictions for fraud and drug related charges in the UK.

He also said what was concerning was that Molefe, who was claims to have been born and raised in SA, had once left SA using a false Lesotho passport and a fake name.

“This raises concerns about what he is capable of,” said Boshoff.

Molefe and his co accused, Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana are expected back in court on September 18.

SowetanLIVE

 

 

