Gender activist Anele Mda has 24 hours to retract the statement that ANC SG Fikile Mbalula is linked to the murder of slain businessman Wandile Bozwana.
She has to issue an apology to him too.
This is according to the order of the Pretoria high court issued on Wednesday morning after Mbalula took legal steps against Mda, stating that her comments about him were defamatory.
In July through a post on X, previously known as Twitter, Mda alleged that Mbalula's name was involved in the killing of Bozwana and that Mbalula deserves to be arrested.
In his judgment on the matter, judge Selby Baqwa said: “Respondent [Mda] is directed, within 24 hours, to publish a notice on all her social media platforms, on which the statements had been published, and is directed to unconditionally retract and apologise for the allegations made about the applicant in the statements.
“Respondent [Mda] is restrained and interdicted from publishing any statement that says or implies that the applicant [Mbalula] was directly or indirectly complicit in the killing of Wandile Bozwana.”
Bozwana was brutally killed while driving his vehicle in Sandton in October 2015.
As a result, notorious taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela and his three co-accused – Sipho Patrick Hudla, Robert Mutapa, and Bonginkosi Khumalo – were found guilty of murder and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.
Anele Mda given 24 hours to apologise, retract Bozwana murder allegation against Mbalula
Image: Supplied
