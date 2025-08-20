News

Anele Mda given 24 hours to apologise, retract Bozwana murder allegation against Mbalula

20 August 2025 - 12:43
Former ANC and COPE youth leader, Anele Mda.
Image: Supplied

Gender activist Anele Mda has 24 hours to retract the statement that ANC SG Fikile Mbalula is linked to the murder of slain businessman Wandile Bozwana.

She has to issue an apology to him too.

This is according to the order of the Pretoria high court issued on Wednesday morning after Mbalula took legal steps against Mda, stating that her comments about him were defamatory.

In July through a post on X, previously known as Twitter, Mda alleged that Mbalula's name was involved in the killing of Bozwana and that Mbalula deserves to be arrested.

In his judgment on the matter, judge Selby Baqwa said: “Respondent [Mda] is directed, within 24 hours, to publish a notice on all her social media platforms, on which the statements had been published, and is directed to unconditionally retract and apologise for the allegations made about the applicant in the statements.

“Respondent [Mda] is restrained and interdicted from publishing any statement that says or implies that the applicant [Mbalula] was directly or indirectly complicit in the killing of Wandile Bozwana.”

Bozwana was brutally killed while driving his vehicle in Sandton in October 2015.

As a result, notorious taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela and his three co-accused – Sipho Patrick Hudla, Robert Mutapa, and Bonginkosi Khumalo – were found guilty of murder and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.



'It's not easy but fear will not deter me,' says Anele Mda on contesting elections

Independent candidate Anele Mda acknowledged the difficulties of competing against established parties but she's undeterred.
News
1 year ago

CCTV footage shows how Bozwana was followed to where he was killed

CCTV footage played in the Pretoria high court on Thursday shows that businessman Wandile Bozwana was followed to a salon, a bank and restaurant in ...
News
1 year ago

Cellphone data 'places Bozwana murder suspect at scene of crime'

Senzo Mncube, the man accused of being the triggerman behind the murder of North West millionaire Wandile Bozwana and the attempted murder of his ...
News
1 year ago

