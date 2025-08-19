Young designer brings depth into streetwear culture

At just 25 years old, Durban-based fashion designer and entrepreneur Luyanda Majozi is redefining South African streetwear through his brand, Enigmatic Cotton.
With roots in Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal, and global ambitions, Majozi blends fashion, sustainability and youth empowerment in ways that are bold.
“Fashion found me before I saw it as a career,” Majozi reflected.
“Growing up in Impendle, I was drawn to how clothes expressed identity. I began altering outfits for myself and friends and that passion led me to study textile science and apparel technology at the Durban University of Technology (DUT), eventually founding Enigmatic Cotton.”
He chose streetwear not just for its style but for its cultural depth.
“Streetwear is more than just clothing – it’s culture, it’s movement, it’s a voice. As a hip-hop artist and a young person from a township background, I noticed the disconnect between global streetwear influences and local representation. Enigmatic Cotton was born to reflect the South African youth experience: bold, resilient, creative and unapologetically authentic.”
Majozi credits DUT not only for academic preparation but also for providing a launch pad into entrepreneurship.
“Beyond the technical skills, being part of DUT’s Innobiz Centre gave me access to mentorship, competitions and funding that allowed my business to thrive. The institution didn’t just educate me; it empowered me to build a real-world enterprise while still a student.”
That empowerment led him to represent SA at the 2024 GISU Global Start-Up Competition in China, a milestone he describes as both humbling and motivating.
“It was a surreal and proud moment, standing on an international platform, flying the South African flag high among global innovators. Winning second place in the Start-Up category proved that African youth-led solutions have global relevance.”
His business also gained national traction when Enigmatic Cotton was first runner-up at the Presidential Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Awards.
“The awards opened doors for national visibility and credibility, especially within government and development institutions. Meeting minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni was an affirmation that youth entrepreneurship is truly being recognised.”
Since opening its Durban store, the brand has expanded operations and built a vibrant community around its vision.
“We added a retail manager, part-time staff and expanded production. We also created a creative network of interns, photographers and brand ambassadors around the store.”
Sustainability is a cornerstone of Enigmatic Cotton.
“We practise sustainability through upcycling, using locally sourced materials, and training community members in ethical manufacturing. Our clothing recycling initiative turns old garments into new pieces, reducing waste. For us, sustainability isn’t a trend – it’s embedded in how we hire, produce and even package our products.”
Mentorship and business acumen reflecting on his journey, Majozi acknowledges the mentorship programmes that sharpened his business acumen.
“One key lesson was the power of storytelling – people invest in the founder just as much as in the product. I also learned the importance of understanding your numbers, from costing to budgeting.”
He also pays tribute to the foundation laid by his family.
“They always taught me to work hard and believe in myself. My mother, especially, nurtured my passion for fashion from an early age.”
To young aspiring entrepreneurs, Majozi offers this advice: “Start with what you have. You don’t need to have it all figured out. Be true to yourself, stay consistent and build something that reflects your values.”
Young designer brings depth into streetwear culture
Entrepreneur infuses culture and meaning into fashion
Image: Vuk’uzenzele
