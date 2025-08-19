MEC for agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe said empowering women in agriculture strengthened food security, reduced poverty and created jobs, particularly in rural areas.
Women in agriculture recognised at provincial awards
Image: Facebook
Farmer Nandipha Sodwele was the biggest winner at the Women's Entrepreneur Awards hosted by the Eastern Cape department of agriculture and took home R100,000 after being named the Best Agro Processing and Best Overall Entrepreneur.
Women from across the province were recognised for their contributions to farming and agribusiness in East London.
Sodwele, 30, of Alfred Ndzo, runs Nolandumbinda Commercial Projects, which processes maize into meal and sells by-products to animal feed manufacturers.
“I started with under 5ha doing vegetables and feeding schools and getting into Boxer stores. Today we have over 22ha,” she said.
Sodwele said her business had contributed to job creation and local economic development.
The awards, held at the Abbotsford Christian Centre, honour women breaking into traditionally male-dominated areas of agriculture, from commercial farming to agro-processing and smallholder production.
“I’m a fine artist by profession, but I decided to go back home and do farming because it’s one of my passions and being able to feed people is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Sodwele, adding that the prize money would help buy inputs for the coming season.
“My plans for the business include growth and expansion of our milling plant by improving it and we hope for total commercialisation of the business and diversification of our agro-processing operations.”
MEC for agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe said empowering women in agriculture strengthened food security, reduced poverty and created jobs, particularly in rural areas.
“It is exciting to see women taking the space, because they are breaking that cycle of male dominance in the farming industry,” she said.
“Modern farming and food production require a wide range of knowledge and skills.
“From science and technology to business and environmental management, agriculture offers opportunities for innovation, leadership and work.
“We must change the outdated perception and show the youth that agriculture is a smart, respectable and vital profession for the future,” she said.
Pumza Sambatha, who runs Pufeso Agric Enterprise in Engcobo, won the award for Best Smallholder Producer.
Her business, started in 2019, focuses on mixed farming with poultry and vegetable production.
“I feel like my hard work is finally paying off,” she said.
“Being in a room full of successful women in agriculture is inspiring.”
OR Tambo district walked away with the highest number of awards.
District coordinator Mvuselelo Qulu said recognition reflected the hard work of farmers in the region.
Kontsiwe said it was encouraging to see women and youth diversifying their production, adopting new methods and entering new markets.
“Empowering women in agriculture strengthens food security, reduces poverty and creates jobs, particularly in the rural areas.”
SowetanLIVE
