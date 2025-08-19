WATCH LIVE | Santaco briefing on developments in taxi industry, recent e-hailing attack

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) will hold a media briefing on Tuesday morning to address recent developments in the taxi industry.

The briefing is expected to cover the recent attacks on e-hailing drivers in Soweto and allegations that Santaco instructed taxi operators to forcibly remove passengers travelling in private cars.

This comes after several videos circulated on social media showing commuters being taken out of private vehicles.

SowetanLIVE