Tragedy at DUT as student falls from campus building

19 August 2025 - 16:49
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A Durban University of Technology student fell from a building and died on the Steve Biko campus on Tuesday.
Tragedy struck at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) Steve Biko campus on Tuesday when a student fell to his death from a building.

KZNVIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said it was understood a student fell from a campus building.

“Authorities are yet to confirm details,” he said.

DUT confirmed the incident on its Facebook page.

“DUT is shocked and saddened by the loss of one of our students in Durban this morning [Tuesday]. We convey our condolences to the family, friends and classmates of the young man who has passed away.”

The university said police were investigating.

“The name of the student will be released once the next-of-kin have been informed.

“The university has made counselling support available to students and staff. We pray for strength and comfort for all who are mourning. May the soul of our dearly departed rest in eternal peace.”

