Santaco president Motlhabane Tsebe said commuters have the right to choose and use their preferred mode of transport. "You have a right to choose how you travel, whether by private car, e-hailing , meter taxi, bus or train or taxi, you have a choice only thing you must do is to ensure that you are safe. The choice must always be respected no commuter should be told what service to use or be punished for their choice,” he said.
Tsebe said the patrollers's mandate was to protect not to threaten. "Patrollers must make sure that our cars are safe, and our commuters and if other taxi come from other province they can go to patrollers to ask for information,” he said.
Report taxi operators to the police for any intimidation – Santaco urges e-hailing drivers
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The SA National Taxi Council has encouraged e-hailing drivers who face intimidation from taxi operators to report the cases to the police.
The council briefed the media following a deadly attack at Maponya Mall in Klipspruit, Soweto, which claimed the life of e-hailing driver Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, who was shot and set alight in his car.
A second driver was shot and his car set on fire. A passenger who was in another e-hailing vehicle that was passing by the mall was shot and injured.
Santaco said it distanced itself from patrollers and operators who threaten or harass commuters and e-hailing drivers, labelling such conduct a criminal act. The council's Gauteng chairperson Midday Mali encouraged those who are being threatened to open a case with the police.
“You identify the registration number of the car that they are using and then you report the matter to the police because this is intimidation which has a life threatening factor,” he said.
SA National Civic Organisation representative Mandla Hermanus said patrollers don’t have the authority to impound e-hailers vehicles. “That’s hijacking, and if they take a group of people [commuters] from here to a taxi rank, that’s abduction and should be reported,” he said.
Santaco said it would pay to transport Mvelas's remains from Gauteng to Kwa-Zulu-Natal Natal, where he will be buried.
SowetanLIVE
