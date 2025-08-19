InDrive and goGOGOgo equip Jozi gogos with essential digital skills

InDrive, in partnership with grassroots initiative goGOGOgo, has launched a new community-driven initiative aimed at bridging SA’s digital and mobility divide. The project kicked off with an event empowering older women from Alexandra and surrounding communities with the valuable digital and mobility literacy skills needed to navigate everyday life.

The event, held at Safe-Hub Alexandra, brought gogos together for a hands-on session to learn everything from smartphone navigation to ride-hailing basics via the inDrive app, skills most had never used before. This training comes amid a national reality where about four million children are being raised by grandmothers and often on a single state grant, underlining just how critical it is to equip them with tools for independence and safety.

“Gogos are the unsung heroes and backbone of our nation, and empowering them with digital and mobility skills helps to remove barriers to their movement, safety and independence,” says Ashif Black, country representative for inDrive SA. “We’re proud to support this initiative and to begin building skills in communities that have real impact.”

Tackling transport and tech exclusion

According to Stats SA, just 44.3% of South Africans aged 60 and older have internet access, a number that reflects a broader pattern of digital exclusion for older generations, particularly women.

Mobility is another challenge, where public transport is often unsafe, inaccessible or unreliable for older users, leaving many gogos isolated or dependent on others for basic errands like grocery shopping, medical visits or collecting social grants.

“In almost every township we operate in, gogos are the ones holding families together. That said, they’re also the ones left out when services and tech aren’t designed with them in mind,” says Jane Simmonds, founder and executive director of goGOGOgo. “This partnership gives them tools to engage on their own terms.”