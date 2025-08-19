Alice Moloi, 29, was six months into her pregnancy when police allegedly pointed her with guns before they forced her to lie on the ground on her stomach.
This incident took place five years ago outside a new supermarket in Kliptown, Soweto, where Moloi and more than a dozen other job seekers had been queuing to apply for work before the police fired rubber bullets, accusing them of causing public violence.
Now Moloi is among 18 people suing the state for up to R400,000 each in damages, for unlawful arrest and police brutality. They lodged the lawsuit in 2021, and yesterday their civil matter was postponed to October 21 by the Kliptown regional court after a dispute between the parties over evidence presented.
Moloi is suing the police because her trauma raised her blood pressure, which, according to doctors, resulted in complications in the delivery of her twins, who were born seven months into her pregnancy and died hours later.
According to their attorney, Denise Wangra, about 25 people were queuing outside the supermarket for job applications on November 24 2020 at the time President Cyril Ramaphosa had just eased Covid-19 lockdown restrictions to level 1. She denied that the job seekers had caused public violence on the day.
Moloi said all she wanted was a job to feed her family.
“I woke up about 4am on that day and met up with other youth who were also job-hunting. We waited for the shop to open.
“We had representatives from among us who then went in to speak to management about employing us. But while they had a meeting with the management, I left to go buy food and when I came back, that's when our representatives came out and I wanted to hear how the meeting went,” recalled Moloi.
Mom tells how she lost twins due to 'police brutality'
Moloi, 17 others sue state for assault, unlawful arrest
Image: Antonio Muchave
Alice Moloi, 29, was six months into her pregnancy when police allegedly pointed her with guns before they forced her to lie on the ground on her stomach.
This incident took place five years ago outside a new supermarket in Kliptown, Soweto, where Moloi and more than a dozen other job seekers had been queuing to apply for work before the police fired rubber bullets, accusing them of causing public violence.
Now Moloi is among 18 people suing the state for up to R400,000 each in damages, for unlawful arrest and police brutality. They lodged the lawsuit in 2021, and yesterday their civil matter was postponed to October 21 by the Kliptown regional court after a dispute between the parties over evidence presented.
Moloi is suing the police because her trauma raised her blood pressure, which, according to doctors, resulted in complications in the delivery of her twins, who were born seven months into her pregnancy and died hours later.
According to their attorney, Denise Wangra, about 25 people were queuing outside the supermarket for job applications on November 24 2020 at the time President Cyril Ramaphosa had just eased Covid-19 lockdown restrictions to level 1. She denied that the job seekers had caused public violence on the day.
Moloi said all she wanted was a job to feed her family.
“I woke up about 4am on that day and met up with other youth who were also job-hunting. We waited for the shop to open.
“We had representatives from among us who then went in to speak to management about employing us. But while they had a meeting with the management, I left to go buy food and when I came back, that's when our representatives came out and I wanted to hear how the meeting went,” recalled Moloi.
Image: Antonio Muchave
“I then saw the police shooting at us. There was a huge smoke and I went blank. I ran and one of the officers saw us and forced us to lie on the ground. I was lying on the ground for about 10 to 15 minutes.”
Moloi said she told the officers that she was pregnant and that she was on chronic medication for high blood pressure.
She then asked for a phone to contact her family and to ask that they bring her medication, but that request was denied. The group was arrested and taken to Kliptown police station, where they spent the night.
The case against them was thrown out before they could even appear in court. But for Moloi, that was not the end of the matter, as she was admitted to the hospital a week after her arrest due to uncontrollable high blood pressure.
She was again admitted a few weeks later on the same condition. The following month, Moloi gave birth to her children, who died a few hours later.
“I regret going to look for a job. Had I not been there, my children would still be alive,” she said.
She is still unemployed and relies on her son's social grant and volunteers in the community policing forum.
Though the group never laid a complaint with the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, annual report shows that in the 2021/22 financial year, there were 192 cases of torture and 3,407 cases of assault reported against police. At least 228 complaints of police torture were reported and 3,354 of assault. The following year, there were 273 cases of torture and 3,176 of assault.
Another victim, Palesa Motsoere, 35, said she was shot twice at close range during the incident while she lay on the ground.
Motsoere said she was left with physical and emotional scars, which have discouraged her from applying for jobs again.
She now survives by recycling cans.
Wangra said the police action was unlawful.
“One cannot be arrested for going out there and looking for a job peacefully, so we don't know why the police did what they did. We are tired of police brutality and police abusing their power. There are so many drug dealers and gangsters to deal with, [and] instead of addressing actual crime, they shoot at people looking for jobs.”
SowetanLIVE
Gauteng education MEC 'heartbroken' by 'senseless' fatal stabbing of pupil
Action Society angered by internal inquiry clearing VIP cops
Mediation process against cops in Ntumba's case to start in April
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos