How a drain dilemma sparked a green laundry revolution

When a problem in her laundromat disrupted her business in 2021, Tebello Khanya, 34, created her own fabric softener and today that innovation has grown into the thriving brand Bonolo Scents.
Bonolo Scents was started in Khanya’s parents’ home in Sasolburg, Free State, which quickly brought its setbacks. However, she turned those into opportunities and is now building a thriving business.
“The business started as a laundromat in 2020 in my parents’ garage. About a year later, I started encountering problems with the drainage system, which was getting blocked and clogged because fabric softener builds up in a machine and later turns into mould.
“So I decided to experiment with different fabric softeners to see how they would work for my needs. While I was doing that, I realised that I should actually make my own products,” she said.
Khanya said her first port of call was to ensure that her product was unique and could hold its own against established brands in a competitive market.
“I decided to manufacture a fabric softener that is eco-friendly and gentle on my machines. It is also hypoallergenic, so people with eczema, allergies, and even babies can use it.”
The company produces at least 6,000 litres of fabric softener a month – supplying laundromats, online customers, local lodges and Makro Online.
With the business thriving, she is c recruiting more workers to supplement the six employees she already has.
“We were chosen as one of the Food Lover’s Market Seeds of Change Top 10 in 2024. They awarded us the opportunity to supply their stores. They have more than 200 stores, so it was a big market for me and we are still working with them to get into retail, which will be soon. These are exciting times for the business,” she said.
The entrepreneur received assistance from the Free State department of economic, small business development, tourism and environmental affairs, the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency and the National Youth Development Agency.
“Those are the three government institutions that are holding my hand because I see myself exporting this product. Now, I’m in talks with Botswana and Lesotho,” Khanya said.
How a drain dilemma sparked a green laundry revolution
Khanya manufactures 6,000l of eco-friendly, hypoallergenic laundry detergent monthly
Image: Supplied
When a problem in her laundromat disrupted her business in 2021, Tebello Khanya, 34, created her own fabric softener and today that innovation has grown into the thriving brand Bonolo Scents.
Bonolo Scents was started in Khanya’s parents’ home in Sasolburg, Free State, which quickly brought its setbacks. However, she turned those into opportunities and is now building a thriving business.
“The business started as a laundromat in 2020 in my parents’ garage. About a year later, I started encountering problems with the drainage system, which was getting blocked and clogged because fabric softener builds up in a machine and later turns into mould.
“So I decided to experiment with different fabric softeners to see how they would work for my needs. While I was doing that, I realised that I should actually make my own products,” she said.
Khanya said her first port of call was to ensure that her product was unique and could hold its own against established brands in a competitive market.
“I decided to manufacture a fabric softener that is eco-friendly and gentle on my machines. It is also hypoallergenic, so people with eczema, allergies, and even babies can use it.”
The company produces at least 6,000 litres of fabric softener a month – supplying laundromats, online customers, local lodges and Makro Online.
With the business thriving, she is c recruiting more workers to supplement the six employees she already has.
“We were chosen as one of the Food Lover’s Market Seeds of Change Top 10 in 2024. They awarded us the opportunity to supply their stores. They have more than 200 stores, so it was a big market for me and we are still working with them to get into retail, which will be soon. These are exciting times for the business,” she said.
The entrepreneur received assistance from the Free State department of economic, small business development, tourism and environmental affairs, the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency and the National Youth Development Agency.
“Those are the three government institutions that are holding my hand because I see myself exporting this product. Now, I’m in talks with Botswana and Lesotho,” Khanya said.
Young designer brings depth into streetwear culture
Winemaker eyes SA's G20 host role as gateway to access global markets
Herbal Teas designed to refresh, detox and nourish the body
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos