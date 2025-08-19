The group appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, theft, and contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA) of 2004, with additional charges of racketeering and money laundering still under consideration.
SowetanLIVE
Hawks bust global rhino horn ring: elderly (84) among six nabbed
Image: Sars
An 84-year-old is among six people who have been arrested in connection with a transnational multimillion rand rhino horn trafficking syndicate following a probe over seven years.
The group appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, theft, and contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA) of 2004, with additional charges of racketeering and money laundering still under consideration.
“The syndicate is linked to a fraudulent scheme involving 964 rhino horns, worth millions of rands, destined for illegal markets in Southeast Asia,” said department of forestry, fisheries and environment (DFFE) spokesperson Thobile Zulu-Molobi.
“Investigations reveal that the suspects allegedly defrauded the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment by securing permits under false pretences to buy and sell rhino horns domestically, while funnelling them into illegal international markets. Under South African law, domestic trade is permitted with valid DFFE-issued permits in terms of NEMBA. International commercial trade in rhino horn is banned under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.”
Minister Dion George welcomed the arrests.
“This complex investigation, which was also supported by the enforcement unit of the department (the Green Scorpions) and the National Prosecuting Authority, is a powerful demonstration of SA’s resolve to protect its natural heritage,” said George.
“The Hawks’ work shows that our enforcement agencies will not hesitate to pursue those who plunder our wildlife for criminal profit. The illegal trade in rhino horn not only destroys biodiversity but also undermines the rule of law and the foundations of environmental governance.”
SowetanLIVE
