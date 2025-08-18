News

Former Pirates and Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro has died

19 August 2025 - 07:36
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Former Highlands Park striker Tendai Ndoro has died.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Former Zimbabwe, Orlando Pirates, Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro has reportedly died at the age of 40.

Details surrounding his death remain unclear, but it is believed he was found unresponsive at his apartment in Johannesburg on Monday. 

Ndoro impressed at Zimbabwean side Chicken Inn and caught the eye of Mpumalanga Black Aces in the Premier Soccer League and later moved to Pirates, Ajax CT and Highlands Park.

He retired after playing for Highlands Park in 2020 due to illness. 

