Atlholanang Mosiane planned to kill me too - victim's sister
Dineo terrified by seeing killer ex-traffic cop in court
Image: Supplied
“You are lucky I ran out of bullets, I was here for you and your sister”.
These words came flooding back to Dineo Motlodi on Monday when she came face to face with Atlholanang Mosiane in court. The former traffic officer allegedly uttered those words moments after killing her sister Dimpho, spraying her body with all the bullets he had in his gun.
Mosiane pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment in November 2023. However, he appealed his sentence on a procedural irregularity and was released in May this by a high court year after serving just over a year behind bars.
He was rearrested on Saturday after Sowetan last week revealed how his life sentence had been set aside because the magistrate who tried him had failed to appoint assessors to assist in the trial.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since reinstated the matter in court and will retry Mosiane after the family’s outcry that he had been set free.
“I was terrified seeing him in court today. I will never forget the last words he said to me after shooting my sister,” said Motlodi.
Speaking to Sowetan outside the Tlhabane magistrate’s court, Motlodi recalled that fateful day in March 2021 when Mosiane killed her sister.
She said she was in the main house when Dimpho returned from work and was surprised that she chose to go straight to the back room she stayed in instead of coming into the main house first, like she usually did.
“When I decided to go check on her, that is when I heard gunshots. When we [Dineo and her father, Charles Motlodi] stepped outside the house, that is when we met him, and he was about to leave. When we asked [what was happening], he said, ‘I have killed her’.
“After seeing that he had shot my sister, I took a bag and threw it at him in anger. He then turned around, pointing a gun at me, and said, ‘You are lucky I ran out of bullets. I was here for you and your sister. I killed her and I will go hand myself to the police’,” Motlodi recalled him saying.
After the shooting, Mosiane took his and Dimpho’s nine-year-old son, dumped him at a neighbour’s and fled. He later handed himself over to the police.
Addressing the court yesterday, senior prosecutor Adv Nangamso Goloda said Mosiane was appearing on a premeditated murder charge and two counts of pointing a firearm at Dineo and her father.
When magistrate Victor Mofokeng asked Mosiane if he knew why he was in court, he responded that the matter had been dealt with by the high court.
Mofokeng then turned to Goloda and asked why the matter had been brought back to court, as Mosiane had just said that the matter had been dealt with.
Goloda explained that the matter was back in terms of Section 324(c) of the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows for a new trial to be instituted after a conviction and sentence have been set aside on appeal due to a technical irregularity or defect in the procedure.
During the exchange in court, a visibly angry Winnie Motlodi, Dimpho’s mother, left the court.
Speaking to Sowetan, the 62-year-old woman said she walked out because she was getting overwhelmed by emotions.
“I felt that I was about to lose my temper, and was experiencing short breath when he [Mosiane] said he was done with that matter. We want justice, and we say no bail up until he is found guilty and gets convicted because our safety is not guaranteed as he had pointed a gun at my husband and Dineo,” she said.
Mosiane is in custody and is expected back in court on Friday to make a bail application.
The NPA’s North West spokesperson, Sivenathi Gunya, said the state will oppose bail.
“The matter will start from scratch. Unfortunately, we can’t disclose who we intend to call as a witness at this stage. We don’t want to compromise the case,” he said.
