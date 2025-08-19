“It’s also hard for me to go to church or pray. Since I lost my child, I’ve become a heartless person who hates people from other countries. I wanted revenge so badly, but I know I can’t because my God and church don’t allow such. Counselling has not helped, and we were told to stop because the children are not opening up. They keep quiet and would just cry during sessions,” she said.
While her children are having difficulties dealing with their sister’s death, Samane said she was also battling to sleep because images of her dead daughter — she found her covered in a blanket in Simao’s shack — haunt her.
“I don’t sleep at night. Psychologically, this has damaged me. It’s affecting me mentally, where I can’t remember things, and I sometimes become moody, where I feel like being alone and crying.”
After Samane’s victim impact testimony, the court asked her if there was anything she wanted to add.
“I will be very happy if he were to be given three life sentences after what he did to my child,” she said. “He cut her life short while she was still very young. He killed her, knowing very well what he was doing. I wish for him to rot in jail. It will not bring my daughter back, but it will give her justice.”
Amantle's mom tells court how murder of her daughter (7) devastated her family
Image: Thulani Mbele
The mother of Amantle Samane, a seven-year-old Soweto girl who was raped and killed by an undocumented Mozambican national living in SA told the Johannesburg high court how Phethe Simao’s actions devastated her family so much that even counselling failed to help them.
Testifying in aggravation of sentence on Tuesday, on what would have been Amantle’s seventh birthday, an emotional Ntombizodwa Samane said her three children are no longer as bubbly as they used to be since their sister was murdered.
“Amantle’s brother is always sleeping,” Samane said. “I can see that he is not OK, but he doesn’t talk. I can’t reprimand her two sisters because they have become so cheeky, it’s like they are ready to fight when I try to speak to them when they do something wrong.”
Samane kept closing her eyes as she relayed how the incident affected her and her family.
“My youngest daughter is always sad. She was very talkative, but now she doesn’t talk any more.”
Image: Supplied
The public gallery was filled with women who came to the court to support for the family.
Samane said the murder had affected her faith. “Sometimes it’s even hard for me to take my children to Sunday school, because it always reminds me that they were three [girls] and now they are two.
“It’s also hard for me to go to church or pray. Since I lost my child, I’ve become a heartless person who hates people from other countries. I wanted revenge so badly, but I know I can’t because my God and church don’t allow such. Counselling has not helped, and we were told to stop because the children are not opening up. They keep quiet and would just cry during sessions,” she said.
While her children are having difficulties dealing with their sister’s death, Samane said she was also battling to sleep because images of her dead daughter — she found her covered in a blanket in Simao’s shack — haunt her.
“I don’t sleep at night. Psychologically, this has damaged me. It’s affecting me mentally, where I can’t remember things, and I sometimes become moody, where I feel like being alone and crying.”
After Samane’s victim impact testimony, the court asked her if there was anything she wanted to add.
“I will be very happy if he were to be given three life sentences after what he did to my child,” she said. “He cut her life short while she was still very young. He killed her, knowing very well what he was doing. I wish for him to rot in jail. It will not bring my daughter back, but it will give her justice.”
Image: Thulani Mbele
Arguing in mitigation, Simao’s lawyer, Adv Ndivhuwo Masindi, asked for a lesser sentence, arguing that Simao had shown remorse by handing himself over to the police two days after committing the crime.
“He has shown remorse by confessing to the crime and not wasting the court’s time. He also handed himself over to the police when he asked a member of the community to call the police to come and arrest him,” Masindi said.
However, the state disputed that, saying the police got a tip-off about his whereabouts from an informant.
Masindi replied that the informant was in fact a person that Simao asked to call the police.
Simao confessed to kidnapping, raping and killing Amantle in October last year, as well as being in SA illegally.
He is expected to be sentenced on September 1.
SowetanLIVE
'I was drunk when I attacked Amantle Samane': killer admits guilt
Family, community members bid farewell to little Amantle
SOWETAN SAYS | We must do more to protect kids
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos