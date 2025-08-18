LISTEN | Teacher survives e-hailing attack with bullet lodged in her jaw

A 27-year-old grade 8 teacher who was travelling in a third e-hailing car when two others were torched at Maponya Mall in Klipspruit, Soweto, leaving one of the drivers dead, has a bullet lodged in her left jaw.
The family of Baratile Sekwalane on Sunday said she was still in pain and due to see various doctors in hospital on Monday. A second bullet grazed her eye.
Her aunt, Palesa Moalusi, said Sekwalane was travelling from Protea Glen in an e-hailing to visit her friend in Klipspruit when tragedy struck on Wednesday night.
Driver Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase was on the job for the third day when he was shot and set alight in his vehicle. Another driver was shot and his vehicle also set on fire.
“She was in an Uber. She was not in any of the cars that [were set alight] She was passing by the mall and she says all she heard were gunshots. There were a lot of gunshots. She was shot in the eye and face,” said Moalusi.
“She and the driver saw that the cars were on fire. She thought it was a protest but as they got closer the driver realised it was an attack on e-hailing drivers and that’s when they realised there was a fight. She was then shot twice. Her eyelid is lifted. Tomorrow [Monday], she’s going for operations. We’re not sure which one she will undergo,” the aunt said on Sunday.
Moalusi said the family was thankful to the driver.
“We thank him for his humility. He drove to the friend’s house and they took her to hospital. We are thankful to him because not a lot of people would do that ... She’s not Okay. She’s in a lot of pain. She’s going back to the hospital tomorrow and we don’t know how the process will go. The bullet is still lodged in her face. Tomorrow she will see doctors and also see an eye specialist.
On Sunday, several churches gathered at the mall for a prayer session. “I’m happy that our churches and the community at large has been supporting us,” said Moalusi.
Members of the Pimville Methodist Church extended their condolences and support to the Mvelase and Sekwalane famiies.
The church’s tresurer, Moshe Molefe, said Sekwalane was a member of the church’s youth group in Tshiawelo.
“We are here today to remind the community that our church is an alternative community and we are with them in these difficult moments. We are bringing peace and prayers to the mall and assuring people that we care,” Molefe said.
Community leader Mmeli Gebashe said their interest has always been the safety of the community and the customers at the mall. He said following engagements last week, there was a resolution that e-hailing drivers should get permits.
“As of Monday, there will be an office set up to issue permits to all e-hailing drivers so that they can be regulated. The reality is that the government shies away from dealing with this taxi violence directly and we need them to be more hands-on,” said Gebashe.
“We don’t know why they are dragging their feet and not giving it the sense of urgency it requires. If the government enforced regulations within transport services for commuters, we will be comfortable.”
At the weekend, the Gauteng department of transport said transport operators had agreed to coexist and must all be allowed access to operate inside the mall.
Spokesperson Lesiba Mpya had not responded to questions by Sowetan at the time of going to print.
