News

Seven killed after truck carrying farmworkers rear-ended in Mpumalanga

By TimesLIVE - 18 August 2025 - 10:15
Seven people died in a truck crash in Mpumalanga on Monday. File photo
Seven people died in a truck crash in Mpumalanga on Monday. File photo
Image: ER24

A truck transporting farmworkers was involved in a crash on Monday, resulting in seven fatalities.

Five people were seriously injured.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said the accident took place at 7.30am on the N12 just after the R42 Bronkhorstspruit/Delmas off-ramp near Delmas, Mpumalanga.

“It is alleged that a Hino truck transporting about 22 farmworkers to a farm in the area was stationary in the emergency lane of the N12 loading workers when a Volvo articulated truck crashed into it from the rear,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Horrific collision on KZN north coast claims four lives

Four people were killed in a collision on the N2 between Dokodweni and Amatigulu on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Court trip turns deadly: Cop and five prisoners killed in road crash

A police officer and five inmates died in a car crash while on their way from Mokopane police station to the Naboomspruit magistrate's court in ...
News
4 days ago

Court rules widow's RAF claim for husband's roadside death legit

The court has given a widow green light to sue the Road Accident Fund for her husband's death caused by a tyre that had been left on the road by a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest